70 Years After Liberation, A North Carolina Holocaust Survivor Tells His Story

In 1944, Nazi soldiers sent Zev Harel and his family to the Auschwitz concentration camp. He was 14 years old.

Harel stayed alive by lying about his age, and he endured a 400-mile trip to the Ebensee concentration camp in Austria where he was forced to build underground storage tunnels for Nazi weapons.

Credit Creative Commons / Prisoners from the Ebensee concentration camp

Seventy years later, the horrific stories of survivors like Zev Harel live on through North Carolina's yearly remembrance of the Holocaust.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Zev Harel and Mike Abramson, chair of the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust. Harel speaks on Sunday at Meredith College in Raleigh at this year's North Carolina Holocaust Observance.