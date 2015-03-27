Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

70 Years After Liberation, A North Carolina Holocaust Survivor Tells His Story

The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.
David Melchior Diaz
/
Flickr Creative Commons

In 1944, Nazi soldiers sent Zev Harel and his family to the Auschwitz concentration camp. He was 14 years old.

Harel stayed alive by lying about his age, and he endured a 400-mile trip to the Ebensee concentration camp in Austria where he was forced to build underground storage tunnels for Nazi weapons.

Ebensee_concentration_camp_prisoners_1945.jpg
Credit Creative Commons
/
Prisoners from the Ebensee concentration camp

    

Seventy years later, the horrific stories of survivors like Zev Harel live on through North Carolina's yearly remembrance of the Holocaust. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Zev Harel and Mike Abramson, chair of the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust. Harel speaks on Sunday at Meredith College in Raleigh at this year's North Carolina Holocaust Observance.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHolocaustHolocaust SurvivorsKev HarelMike AbramsonNorth Carolina Council on the HolocaustMeredith CollegeRaleigh
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio