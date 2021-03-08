-
In 2019, The State of Things met musical visionaries, people fighting to save endangered cultures, and folks who supported their neighbors through another…
-
Tens of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes each day due to conflict and persecution, according to the UN Refugee Agency. More people…
-
Tens of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes each day due to conflict and persecution, according to the UN Refugee Agency. More people…
-
More than two million Soviet Jews were killed during the Holocaust, yet their lives and experiences are not well documented in Holocaust history.…
-
More than two million Soviet Jews were killed during the Holocaust, yet their lives and experiences are not well documented in Holocaust history.…
-
In 1944, Nazi soldiers sent Zev Harel and his family to the Auschwitz concentration camp. He was 14 years old.Harel stayed alive by lying about his age,…
-
In 1944, Nazi soldiers sent Zev Harel and his family to the Auschwitz concentration camp. He was 14 years old.Harel stayed alive by lying about his age,…
-
The company said the shirt's design was meant to look like a sheriff's star from classic Western films. But after popular uproar, Zara decided to pull it from shelves.
-
In the fall of 1941, German troops killed more than 15,000 Jewish residents in a two-day massacre outside the city of Rovno in Ukraine.Rovno was a…
-
In the fall of 1941, German troops killed more than 15,000 Jewish residents in a two-day massacre outside the city of Rovno in Ukraine.Rovno was a…