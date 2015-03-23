Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Marine Turned Entrepreneur Uses Technology To Reduce Violence

CJ Scarlet is an entrepreneur and former Marine who is working to reduce human violence through emerging technology. Her work is informed by her experience working with survivors for two decades, as well as being a multiple assault survivor herself.
CJ Scarlet
CJ demonstrates the sitting position when firing an M16. She was in the first platoon of women Marines to receive combat training in 1981.
CJ Scarlet
CJ with her fellow photojournalism students in 1984. CJ is kneeling in the second row from the front.
CJ Scarlet
CJ Scarlet plays in the surf with her sons Sean (L) and Steven Grafton in 1993.
CJ Scarlet
CJ and her sons Steven (L) and Sean Grafton at Sean’s wedding in 2007.";
CJ Scarlet
• CJ and husband Wes Walters: Wes passed away in June 2013.";
CJ Scarlet

CJ Scarlet is an entrepreneur who believes that technology can curb violence. She founded the company 10 for Humanity that aims to use emerging technology to reduce acts of crime and violence by 10 percent in the next decade, starting with the Tiger Eye Sensor, a wearable personal security device that will record video footage and call the police when a wearer yells “help.”  

Scarlet’s personal and professional experiences have informed the design and implementation of this sensor. She survived multiple assaults in her adolescence and early adulthood and has worked with victims of crime and assault for two decades, as a victims advocate and as the director of victim’s issues at the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

She is full of unexpected stories, ranging from her experience as a firefighter to her day-to-day life as a photojournalist for the Marine Corps. Host Frank Stasio talks to CJ Scarlet about her life, work, and personal philosophy that helps her stay motivated. 

CJ Scarlet
