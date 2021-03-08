-
When James Dantzler graduated high school in 1966, he found no one was hiring young men who were likely to be drafted for the Vietnam War. So he joined…
-
One Marine in each rifle squad will be designated to fly small drones and run some of the Marines' expanding array of other digital devices.The Marine…
-
Updated at 8:47 a.m., July 12, 2017With debris scattered for miles across the flat countryside of the Mississippi Delta, federal and local officials…
-
CJ Scarlet is an entrepreneur who believes that technology can curb violence. She founded the company 10 for Humanity that aims to use emerging technology…
-
CJ Scarlet is an entrepreneur who believes that technology can curb violence. She founded the company 10 for Humanity that aims to use emerging technology…
-
John Rice graduated from East Chapel Hill High School and went to college but he dropped out to join the Marines Corps. Rice insisted on infantry, and was…
-
Sharon Smith is taking two months to walk North Carolina's Mountain to the Sea Trail, which is more than 1,000 miles long and crosses the entire…
-
The Marine Corps has begun a yearlong experiment to decide whether women can enter ground combat. Hundreds of men and women began training a few weeks ago at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
-
The Marine Corps is running a test to see if women can serve in ground combat. "A lot of people think that we can't do it," says one Marine who's trying to make the cut. "I don't think the same."
-
A career fair gets underway this morning in Raleigh that’s not for your the average job-seeker. It’s specifically for men and women who were injured in…