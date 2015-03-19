Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Transparency In North Carolina's Local Governments

During Sunshine Week the media celebrates open government and transparency in public records.
Holley St. Germain
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records.

But state law also allows local governments to hold closed door sessions for certain situations. An investigation by Carolina Public Press found some city councils and county commissions in western North Carolina held dozens of closed meetings last year, raising questions about when, where and how elected officials should be able to conceal a range of proceedings.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Frayda Bluestein, professor of public law and government at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press, about public access to local government meetings.

Bluestein contributes to the UNC School of Government's blog about local government law.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC LegislatureCarolina Public PressOpen Meetings LawFrayda BluesteinJon EllistonWestern North CarolinaCity GovernmentLocal GovernmentEconomic IncentivesInvestigation
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio