Transparency In North Carolina's Local Governments

Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records.

But state law also allows local governments to hold closed door sessions for certain situations. An investigation by Carolina Public Press found some city councils and county commissions in western North Carolina held dozens of closed meetings last year, raising questions about when, where and how elected officials should be able to conceal a range of proceedings.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Frayda Bluestein, professor of public law and government at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press, about public access to local government meetings.

Bluestein contributes to the UNC School of Government's blog about local government law.