Jon Elliston

In the 1940's and 1950's, several professors at Black Mountain College in Western North Carolina attracted the attention of the Federal Bureau of…
Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records. But state law also allows…
Police departments across the state of North Carolina are arming themselves with the same weapons and gear as the U.S. military. This is thanks to the…
Newly released excerpts from H.R. Haldeman’s diary provide new insights into the relationship between Billy Graham and Richard Nixon. Audio journals from…
When guns, drugs and cash went missing from the Asheville Police Department's evidence room last year, the city council wanted to get to the bottom of it.…
