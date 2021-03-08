Investigation

-
From 2011 to 2016, more than 120 children died in North Carolina within a year of their cases being referred to social services, according to a new…
-
From 2011 to 2016, more than 120 children died in North Carolina within a year of their cases being referred to social services, according to a new…
-
After multiple failed attempts by Republican leaders to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP lawmakers are back with their newest repeal effort. The…
-
After multiple failed attempts by Republican leaders to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP lawmakers are back with their newest repeal effort. The…
-
Prosecutors in North Carolina and New Jersey are reopening the case of Felicia Reeves, a western North Carolina woman who was found dead in New Jersey…
-
Prosecutors in North Carolina and New Jersey are reopening the case of Felicia Reeves, a western North Carolina woman who was found dead in New Jersey…
-
A bill passed by the state legislature would allow business owners to sue employees who secretly record proceedings in the workplace or gain access to…
-
Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records. But state law also allows…
-
Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records. But state law also allows…
-
Railroads across America carry hundreds of billions of dollars of toxic materials every year. The body charged with regulating the industry, the Federal…