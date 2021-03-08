Local Government

-
Marshall Stevens is a simple man.He's one of 279 people who call the Scotland County town of East Laurinburg home. Last election, he won the race for…
-
As federal politicians argue about pandemic relief payments for state and local governments, more than 600 North Carolina cities, towns, and counties are…
-
County governments in North Carolina could lose an average of $4 million in sales tax revenue as a result of changed spending habits caused by the…
-
Legislation in the state House could give local governments a new way of raising funds.Republican representative Stephen Ross of Alamance County is the…
-
Lawmakers at the N.C. General Assembly have adjourned for the year, ending the longest session since 2001. An almost all-night session included passage of…
-
Media outlets mark Sunshine Week as a time to celebrate and promote open government laws and free access to public records. But state law also allows…
-
