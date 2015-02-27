How Love Might Fix The Criminal Justice System

The U.S. justice system is meant to protect Americans from wrongdoing and hold accountable those who would harm others.

But advocates for reform point to incidents like the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner as just a few examples of a broken system.

Peacemaking criminologist Michael DeValve says love can rebuild it, arguing that where equality fails, empathy and compassion can succeed.

Host Frank Stasio talks with DeValve, a criminology professor at Fayetteville State University, about his book, A Different Justice: Love and the Future of Criminal Justice in America (Carolina Academic Press/2014).