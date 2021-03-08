-
As a prominent Islamic scholar, Omid Safi has written often in defense of the breadth and nuance of Islam. But for his latest book, Safi hones in on the…
This week's Criminal podcast tells a love story. Host Phoebe Judge talks with University of Georgia English Professor and author Barbara McCaskill about…
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And while the holiday inspires some to roll their eyes at cheesy Hallmark cards and endless consumerism, others…
The U.S. justice system is meant to protect Americans from wrongdoing and hold accountable those who would harm others.But advocates for reform point to…
Pittsboro resident Kaye Lewy met her husband Edward 67 years ago. Kay was 14 years old and Edward was 16. They were high school sweethearts, until Kay…
A new play premiering at Raleigh's Theatre In The Park encourages viewers to question their notions of love, truth and sexuality. Somewhere in Between is…
