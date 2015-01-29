The Plan For Offshore Drilling In North Carolina

The U.S. Department of the Interior released a proposal this week that paves the way for energy companies to search for oil in the Atlantic, including off the North Carolina coast.

U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr support the plan, saying it will stimulate economic growth.

Environmentalists have condemned it as a shortsighted energy policy that could hurt wildlife and tourism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environmental reporter Dave DeWitt about what offshore drilling means for North Carolina