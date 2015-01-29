Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Plan For Offshore Drilling In North Carolina

An oil rig off the California Coast.
Marianne Muegenburg Cothern
/

  The U.S. Department of the Interior released a proposal this week that paves the way for energy companies to search for oil in the Atlantic, including off the North Carolina coast. 

U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr support the plan, saying it will stimulate economic growth.

Environmentalists have condemned it as a shortsighted energy policy that could hurt wildlife and tourism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environmental reporter Dave DeWitt about what offshore drilling means for North Carolina

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsOil DrillingNC CoastDave Dewitt
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio