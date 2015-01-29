Bringing The World Home To You

The Many Movements Of Branford Marsalis

The Branford Marsalis Quartet. From left to right: Joey Calderazzo, Eric Revis, Branford Marsalis and Justin Faulkner
Marsalis (right) and Eric Revis playing on The Tonight Show
Marsalis with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show

Branford Marsalis brings great music into the world in multiple ways: he plays it; he writes it; he produces in on his own record label; and he promotes it everywhere he goes. 

The three-time Grammy winner makes contributions to the musical scene in his adopted home state of North Carolina. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsalis about his many collaborations and his upcoming performances with the Branford Marsalis Quartet at Duke's Baldwin Auditorium on Friday, January 30th at 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 31st at 8 p.m.

The video below features The Branford Marsalis Quartet performing "Treat It Gentle" during the recording sessions for Four MFs Playin' Tunes. "Treat It Gentle" is  a bonus track on the album and may not be attainable online.

We've put together a Spotify playlist featuring the music discussed with Marsalis during today's interview, plus a few more tracks from some of his famous collaborations. 

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
