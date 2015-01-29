The Many Movements Of Branford Marsalis

Branford Marsalis brings great music into the world in multiple ways: he plays it; he writes it; he produces in on his own record label; and he promotes it everywhere he goes.

The three-time Grammy winner makes contributions to the musical scene in his adopted home state of North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsalis about his many collaborations and his upcoming performances with the Branford Marsalis Quartet at Duke's Baldwin Auditorium on Friday, January 30th at 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 31st at 8 p.m.

The video below features The Branford Marsalis Quartet performing "Treat It Gentle" during the recording sessions for Four MFs Playin' Tunes. "Treat It Gentle" is a bonus track on the album and may not be attainable online.

We've put together a Spotify playlist featuring the music discussed with Marsalis during today's interview, plus a few more tracks from some of his famous collaborations.