-
This special episode is a gift from the team at Tested to you, the listener, with hopes for a wonderful holiday season and happy New Year.Enjoy…
-
Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. In 2008, the jazz legend…
-
Branford Marsalis brings great music into the world in multiple ways: he plays it; he writes it; he produces in on his own record label; and he promotes…
-
Branford Marsalis brings great music into the world in multiple ways: he plays it; he writes it; he produces in on his own record label; and he promotes…
-
Grammy-award winning artist Branford Marsalis is one of the world’s leading jazz artists. In a career spanning more than three decades, the saxophonist…
-
Grammy-award winning artist Branford Marsalis is one of the world’s leading jazz artists. In a career spanning more than three decades, the saxophonist…
-
Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is a living legend in the jazz music world. The Grammy Award-winner has been busy with composing original music for the…
-
Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is a living legend in the jazz music world. The Grammy Award-winner has been busy with composing original music for the…
-
Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. The jazz legend's latest…
-
Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. The jazz legend's latest…