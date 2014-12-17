Bringing The World Home To You

Bladenboro Hanging Death Leaves Unanswered Questions

In August, 17-year-old Lennon Lacy was found dead in the small town of Bladenboro, N.C, hanging by his neck from a swing set.

Local police say Lacy killed himself, but Lacy's family says suspicious circumstances have raised questions about whether Lacy's death was a suicide or a lynching.

Under pressure, the federal government says the FBI will conduct its own investigation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington Post reporter Todd Frankel, who has been following the story from Bladenboro.

