-
Bladen County in eastern North Carolina drew national attention two years ago for an election fraud scandal involving mail-in ballots. It led to the results of the 9th District congressional race being thrown out and a new election. So, with mail-in voting happening in larger numbers this year because of the pandemic, WFAE sent a reporter to see how voting was going in Bladen County.
-
The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected position.Leslie…
-
In a sweet tea-colored swamp in Bladen County, North Carolina there is a group of trees that has intrigued researchers for decades.Scientists knew the…
-
In a sweet tea-colored swamp in Bladen County, North Carolina there is a group of trees that has intrigued researchers for decades.Scientists knew the…
-
A swamp on the Black River near the town of Ivanhoe, North Carolina has been a long-running fascination for researchers.Decades ago, they identified…
-
Bladen County was ground zero for the vote tampering scandal that led to a new election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.Local political…
-
State and federal officials from both parties are calling for a full investigation into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.…
-
State and federal officials from both parties are calling for a full investigation into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.…
-
There is plenty of debate over whether an algae bloom, or chemicals, or a combination of the two led to the devastating fish kill on White Lake in Bladen…
-
There is plenty of debate over whether an algae bloom, or chemicals, or a combination of the two led to the devastating fish kill on White Lake in Bladen…