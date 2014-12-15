Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

From Shoe Shiner To Ethnomusicologist, Meet Daoud Haroon

1 of 4
Daoud Haroon practicing one of his first instruments in the front room of his family apartment in Boston.
Daoud Haroon
2 of 4
Daoud Haroon performing in Harvard Square in 1959.
Daoud Haroon
3 of 4
Daoud Haroon performing with Makanda Ken McIntyre at the Five Spot in New York City in 1967.
Daoud Haroon
4 of 4
Daoud Haroon, winner of the 2014 United States Artists Fellowship.
Daoud Haroon

Daoud Haroon has lived many lives in his 81 years. He grew up in the jazz clubs of Boston, shining shoes of many of the jazz greats as a young boy, and later playing alongside them as a percussionist and trombonist. He has worked in a wide range of trades from hat making to house painting. 

Music doesn&amp;apos;t discriminate. It reverberates throughout the heavens [...] It has permeated everything we know--Daoud Haroon

He studied ethnomusicology and various forms of indigenous music from around the world, founded an Islamic education center in Houston, and most recently, received the 2014 United States Artists fellowship honoring him as “one of America’s most accomplished and innovative artists.” 

If you want to meet your family, go to the confluence of [all the rivers] and they will find you--Daoud Haroon

Host Frank Stasio talks to DaoudHaroon about his life and personal philosophy about the intersections of music, social justice and religion. 

