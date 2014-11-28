Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Chapel Hill's Utility Player

Nick Vandenberg
This was originally aired on  10/17/2014

Nick Vandenberg is a man of many talents. 

In the early 2000’s Nick ventured from his home in the Mid-Ohio Valley out to L.A. in hopes of writing scores for films, and guess what? It happened. He worked wrote music for indie flicks that have made their way to the Sundance Movie Festival and has even had his music featured on Nickelodeon. But, now the multi-instrumentalist is based in Chapel Hill and he’s working on his second album of folk/roots music. 

Host Frank Stasio chats with singer/songwriter Nick Vandenberg about his music and his newest album The Sweet By and By Bye-Bye.

Folk MusicRoots MusicAmericanaSOT Live MusicLive Performance
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
