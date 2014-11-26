The Turkey Man

Across the country on Thursday, Americans will consume the quintessential Thanksgiving food: turkey.

But for one North Carolina resident, turkey is on the mind constantly. Mike Davis started hunting when he was 12 years old and grew up mostly hunting deer, but when the National Wild Turkey Federation opened a chapter in Bladen County, North Carolina, he became an avid turkey hunter. He hunts every season and has become the turkey expert in his community, helping others defeather and donate unused parts of the bird to The Feather Distribution Project or taxidermists. Davis also collects turkey-themed memorabilia and owns more than 700 items, including salt and pepper shakers, candles and platters.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Davis about his life as a turkey hunter, collector and enthusiast.