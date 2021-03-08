-
On a remote, volcanic island in Indonesia, the Lamalaran Tribe is fighting to preserve its ancient language and traditions. The community is thought to be…
-
On a remote, volcanic island in Indonesia, the Lamalaran Tribe is fighting to preserve its ancient language and traditions. The community is thought to be…
-
North Carolina's recovering elk population has about 2,030 more acres to spread out into. The Conservation fund and the state Wildlife Resources…
-
Three Republicans in the state Senate have filed a bill that calls for a constitutional amendment to protect hunting and fishing rights. The amendment…
-
A new study from North Carolina State University finds most wildlife species are not disturbed by hiking and hunting in protected forests.As part of a…
-
North Carolina’s hunters may soon get a chance to bag a gator.The State Wildlife Resources Commission is considering adding alligators to the list of…
-
Across the country on Thursday, Americans will consume the quintessential Thanksgiving food: turkey. But for one North Carolina resident, turkey is on the…
-
Across the country on Thursday, Americans will consume the quintessential Thanksgiving food: turkey. But for one North Carolina resident, turkey is on the…
-
Durham's City Council reviewed a proposal that would allow bowhunting within city limits Thursday night. They sent the proposal back to city lawyers for…
-
Hunting coyotes at night could soon be legal in some parts of the state. A proposed rule change by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission would…