The State of Things

Food Brings Older Adults Back To The Table

1 of 2
Amanda Holliday with her grandmother Celeste Sawyer.
Amanda Holliday
2 of 2
Amanda Holliday teaching students at UNC-Chapel Hill about public health nutrition.
Amanda Holliday

Many kids grow up spending time after school with other kids in their neighborhood playing pick-up soccer, videogames or capture the flag. 

But Amanda Holliday grew up on a street without many children, so she spent time with her elderly neighbors. From a young age, she felt comfortable around older adults and loved listening to their stories. In high school she logged more than 1500 hours volunteering in nursing homes and quickly realized that many others in her community seemed to forget about and ignore the elderly, especially when it came to food and eating. Holliday has since devoted her life’s work to older adult nutrition, and using food to integrate older adults into society. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Amanda Holliday, the program director for the UNC-Chapel Hill masters program in public health nutrition

Watch Amanda Holliday's virtual dementia tour:

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFoodAgingElderlyNutritionLong-Term Care FacilitiesNursing HomesDieticianSOT Meet Series
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio