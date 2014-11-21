When Durham native Emily Musolino left for the Berklee College of Music, the only thing she knew she wanted to do with her life was to make music.

By the time she graduated, she already had a solo album out and was in the process of starting her very own recording studio, Blue Moose Studios, from scratch.Her newest venture, The Emily Musolino Band, has been described as a "soul diva mind explosion." Formed with fellow Berklee alumnus DruCannady,

Host Frank Stasio talks with vocalist and frontwoman Emily Musolino, drummer Dru Cannady, and bassist Antwon Timmons about their music and the EP they just released last night, The Jealous Girl.