The State of Things

The Emily Musolino Band

Emily Musolino of the Emily Musolino Band at Motorco in Durham.
Emily Musolino Music
/

  

When Durham native Emily Musolino left for the Berklee College of Music, the only thing she knew she wanted to do with her life was to make music. 

By the time she graduated, she already had a solo album out and was in the process of starting her very own recording studio, Blue Moose Studios,  from scratch.Her newest venture, The Emily Musolino Band, has been described as a "soul diva mind explosion."  Formed with fellow Berklee alumnus DruCannady,

Host Frank Stasio talks with vocalist and frontwoman Emily Musolino, drummer Dru Cannady, and bassist Antwon Timmons  about their music and the EP they just released last night, The Jealous Girl.

Emily Musolino, The Jealous Girl EP, Dark Water Rising, SOT Live Music, Music, Blues, Soul-Rock
Alex Curley
See stories by Alex Curley
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio