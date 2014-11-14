Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Lone Bellow

The Lone Bellow dropped by WUNC to play The State of Things.
The Lone Bellow is a band is born from tragedy with songs told with heart and simplicity. 

The former Southerners are living in New York and making what reviewers call Brooklyn Country Music. Their self-titled debut album in 2013 was a hit both with traditional country music audiences and many in the indie music scene. 

The Lone Bellow performing in the WUNC Studios with Frank Stasio listening.
Credit Hady Mawajdeh
/
The Lone Bellow performing in the WUNC Studios with Frank Stasio listening.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Lone Bellow about their origins and they perform new music from their forthcoming album Then Came The Morning. The Lone Bellow is Zach Williams singing lead vocals and playing acoustic guitar, Kanene Pipkin on bass and backup vocals, Brian Elmquist on electric guitar and singing backup, Jason Pipkin on keyboard, and Spencer Cohen on drums.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
