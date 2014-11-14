The Lone Bellow is a band is born from tragedy with songs told with heart and simplicity.

The former Southerners are living in New York and making what reviewers call Brooklyn Country Music. Their self-titled debut album in 2013 was a hit both with traditional country music audiences and many in the indie music scene.

Credit Hady Mawajdeh / The Lone Bellow performing in the WUNC Studios with Frank Stasio listening.