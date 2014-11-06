The Future Of National Forests In Western North Carolina

The Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests in western North Carolina play an integral role in the state’s environment and economy.

For the first time in 20 years, they are undergoing an extensive re-planning process to assess the current state of the forests and explore the best ways to manage them moving forward. The process addresses issues of wilderness conservation, wildlife management, and recreation. The two western North Carolina forests are among the first in the country to use new federal rules that streamline the planning process and lay the groundwork for a wide range of stakeholders to make their voices heard.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Carolina Public Press reporter Jack Igelman, the author of an in-depth reporting series on the forests.