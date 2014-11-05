Election Analysis On The State Of Things

Republican State House Speaker Thom Tillis defeated incumbent Senator Kay Hagan in one of the most-watched and most expensive races in the country. Hagan's defeat was one of several nationwide that gave Senate control to the GOP.

At the state level, the Republican party maintained control of both houses of the legislature.

Host Frank Stasio talks with a panel of reporters and analysts about the outcomes and the impact: political junkie Ken Rudin; Catawba College political science professor Michael Bitzer; Davidson College political science professor Susan Roberts; NC NAACP President William Barber; Carolina Public Press Capitol Bureau Chief Kirk Ross; and WUNC reporters Jessica Jones, Dave Dewitt, Reema Khrais and Jorge Valencia.