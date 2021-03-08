-
In addition to outstanding mail-in ballots, election officials in North Carolina have another pool of votes to work through.According to a news release…
Six people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when a crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items during…
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic…
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late, which is expected to delay…
Election Day has arrived. North Carolinians must visit the polls today or turn in their absentee ballots to get their votes cast in the 2020 election. How…
This post will be updated frequently on Nov. 3, 2020 with the latest information and breaking news on Election Day in North Carolina. The latest updates…
There’s a good chance that Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election when they go to bed that night, but North Carolinians should…
North Carolina voters had the opportunity to watch two high-profile debates this week: the first presidential debate in Cleveland and the final U.S.…
