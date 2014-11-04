Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Women Find Power Through Collaboration

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro and Secretary Clinton’s Senior Advisor for Innovation Alec Ross working together at TechCamp in Tel Aviv.
Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv
/

Forming partnerships and working in a collaborative setting can be difficult. 

Finding the right person who can balance motivation and encouragement with accountability is an almost impossible task. But research shows that partnerships can be especially beneficial for women. Host Frank Stasio chats with co-founders of The Mulberry Partners, a leadership coaching and consulting firm, Maggie Ellis Chotas and Betsy Polk, about their new book Power Through Partnership: How Women Lead Better Together (Berrett-Koehler/2014) about finding the right partner and the myths that exist about women working with one another. 

Through Partnership: How Women Lead Better Together (Berrett-Koehler/2014)
Credit Berrett-Koehler/2014
/
Through Partnership: How Women Lead Better Together (Berrett-Koehler/2014)

Tags

The State of ThingsWomenBusinesscooperationEqualityThe State of ThingsWomen's IssuesLeaders
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio