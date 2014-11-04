Women Find Power Through Collaboration

Forming partnerships and working in a collaborative setting can be difficult.

Finding the right person who can balance motivation and encouragement with accountability is an almost impossible task. But research shows that partnerships can be especially beneficial for women. Host Frank Stasio chats with co-founders of The Mulberry Partners, a leadership coaching and consulting firm, Maggie Ellis Chotas and Betsy Polk, about their new book Power Through Partnership: How Women Lead Better Together (Berrett-Koehler/2014) about finding the right partner and the myths that exist about women working with one another.