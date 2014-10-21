Shaping A New, Queer Life

Daisy Hernández grew up between cultures as a first-generation American child of a working-class Colombian mother and Cuban father.

Her family hoped that she’d “become white,” but she struggled to meet their demands while forming an identity of her own. Her new memoir, A Cup of Water Under My Bed (Beacon Press/2014), traces her journey, weaving stories of religion and family with details about a new world away from home, where she developed a new political consciousness, came out as bisexual, and worked as a feminist journalist.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Hernández, UNC’s Kenan Visiting Writer, about her life and work. Hernández will be reading from her memoir at the Smith Warehouse at Duke on October 29th, and at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov. 11.