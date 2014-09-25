Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How To Crowdsource A Constitution

In 2008, even the most remote countries were susceptible to the global economic crisis. 

In fact, in terms of debt to gross domestic product ratio, Iceland experienced the largest banking collapse in the world. The country owed foreign investors 50 billion euros - six times the size of Iceland’s entire GDP. 

In response, citizens called for a new constitution. And they used an Internet crowdsourcing campaign to ask Icelanders for help. A  documentary, Blueberry Soup, follows Iceland’s economic collapse and the attempt to rewrite its governing document. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmaker Eileen Jerrett and Duke University political science and philosophy professor Michael Gillespie about the film which screens tonight at 6:30 at White Auditorium on Duke's East Campus.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
