How To Crowdsource A Constitution

In 2008, even the most remote countries were susceptible to the global economic crisis.

In fact, in terms of debt to gross domestic product ratio, Iceland experienced the largest banking collapse in the world. The country owed foreign investors 50 billion euros - six times the size of Iceland’s entire GDP.

In response, citizens called for a new constitution. And they used an Internet crowdsourcing campaign to ask Icelanders for help. A documentary, Blueberry Soup , follows Iceland’s economic collapse and the attempt to rewrite its governing document.