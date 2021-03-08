-
Khizr Khan stepped onstage and into the public eye at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He says he was compelled to talk after then candidate…
-
Khizr Khan stepped onstage and into the public eye at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He says he was compelled to talk after then candidate…
-
A bill is moving through the North Carolina legislature that could push the country a step closer towards rewriting its founding document.A committee of…
-
The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the North Carolina General Assembly violated the constitution by relying too heavily on race in drawing two…
-
The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the North Carolina General Assembly violated the constitution by relying too heavily on race in drawing two…
-
North Carolina Senate Republicans are looking to give voters the opportunity to add spending and income tax caps to the state’s constitution.Bill sponsors…
-
A new highway historical marker in Orange County commemorates a key event in American history. In 1788, North Carolina leaders gathered in Hillsborough to…
-
When North Carolina voters go to the polls this year, many will quickly fill-in their decisions for major elections. On the ballot they’ll find the U.S.…
-
When North Carolina voters go to the polls this year, many will quickly fill-in their decisions for major elections. On the ballot they’ll find the U.S.…
-
In 2008, even the most remote countries were susceptible to the global economic crisis. In fact, in terms of debt to gross domestic product ratio, Iceland…