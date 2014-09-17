Finding Truth Somewhere In Between

A new play premiering at Raleigh's Theatre In The Park encourages viewers to question their notions of love, truth and sexuality.

Somewhere in Between is a family drama centered around a young woman grappling with the death of her husband. But as friends and family try to help her grieve and put her life back together, she becomes aware of some life-changing secrets and revelations that cause her to reassess her life. Playwright Adrienne Earle Pender used details from her own experiences as a jumping off point to explore what it means to love someone and whether or not people can ever really know each other.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pender and three cast members: Byron Jennings, Page Purgar and Hazel Edmond.

Here's a trailer:

The play is on stage Sept. 18-20 and 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 14, 21, and 28 at 3 p.m.