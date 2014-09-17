Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Finding Truth Somewhere In Between

Cast Members In Raleigh's Theatre In The Park's Production of Somewhere In Between
Theatre In The Park
Cast Members In Raleigh's Theatre In The Park's Production of Somewhere In Between
Theatre In The Park
Cast Members In Raleigh's Theatre In The Park's Production of Somewhere In Between
Theatre In The Park

A new play premiering at Raleigh's Theatre In The Park encourages viewers to question their notions of love, truth and sexuality. 

Somewhere in Between is a family drama centered around a young woman grappling with the death of her husband. But as friends and family try to help her grieve and put her life back together, she becomes aware of some life-changing secrets and revelations that cause her to reassess her life. Playwright Adrienne Earle Pender used details from her own experiences as a jumping off point to explore what it means to love someone and whether or not people can ever really know each other. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pender and three cast members: Byron Jennings, Page Purgar and Hazel Edmond. 

Here's a trailer:

The play is on stage Sept. 18-20 and 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 14, 21, and 28 at 3 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
