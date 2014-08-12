New Museum Exhibit On LGBTQ Perspectives On Equality

The Levine Museum of the New South recently unveiled a historic exhibit that spotlights the LGBTQ community of Charlotte.

The exhibit features a timeline of the city’s gay community and tells the stories of average citizens that made history happen. Host Frank Stasio talks with Janeen Bryant, VP of Education and Programs for the Levine Museum; Joshua Burford, Archivist and Assistant Director for Sexual & Gender Diversity at UNCC; and Bob Barret Ph.D.; Professor Emeritus at UNCC and Psychologist in Private Practice.

More photos of "LGBTQ Perspectives on Equality" can be seen at Qnotes.