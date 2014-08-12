Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Museum Exhibit On LGBTQ Perspectives On Equality

The Levine Museum of the New South is hosting a historic exhibit on the LGBTQ community of Charlotte.
QNotes
The entrance to the LGBTQ exhibit - "LGBTQ Perspectives on Eqaulity"
QNotes
Visitors look at the interactive timeline of Charlotte's LGBTQ history.
QNotes
Visitors look at the interactive timeline of Charlotte's LGBTQ history.
QNotes
Visitors can see a vest with badges and buttons in support of the LGBTQ liyfestyle.
Qnotes

The Levine Museum of the New South recently unveiled a historic exhibit that spotlights the LGBTQ community of Charlotte. 

The exhibit features a timeline of the city’s gay community and tells the stories of average citizens that made history happen. Host Frank Stasio talks with Janeen Bryant, VP of Education and Programs for the Levine Museum; Joshua Burford, Archivist and Assistant Director for Sexual & Gender Diversity at UNCC; and Bob Barret Ph.D.; Professor Emeritus at UNCC and Psychologist in Private Practice.  

More photos of "LGBTQ Perspectives on Equality" can be seen at Qnotes.

