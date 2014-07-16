Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Changing Industries in North Carolina

Graphic of two people fighting over a bag of money

    

Reynolds American and Lorillard, two of the country’s biggest tobacco producers, announced a merger yesterday that is expected to reshape the tobacco industry. 

The $27.4 billion deal is designed to give Reynolds more strength against Altria, the dominant player in the U.S. tobacco industry. But this story is just one of many examples of consolidation and reorganization going on within industries in North Carolina. Raleigh’s Salix Pharmaceuticals, the Triangle’s largest home-grown drug company, recently announced a merger with Irish-based Cosmo Technologies. 

The move follows a national trend of companies moving headquarters overseas for better tax deals. Host Frank Stasio talks to Triangle Business Journal Reporter Jason deBruyn about industry trends in the state.

Tobacco Reynolds American Lorillard Salix Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Merger Industry
Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
