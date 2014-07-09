Bringing The World Home To You

The Unraveling Of The Family Reed

Cover Image for After the Race by Michael Jones

  

In his debut novel, Chapel-Hill based author Michael B. Jones explores a tumultuous relationship between a father and son who search for happiness and identity as their lives fall apart around them.

Wayne is as an Army Special Forces veteran and emotionally distant father whose alcoholism and materialism persistently cloud his judgment, while his high school son Charles excels at running but struggles to succeed off the track. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael B. Jones about After The Race (Lystra Books/2014).  

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAuthorNovelAlcoholismMental IllnessFictionRunningMilitary
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
