The State of Things

Every Seed Has A Story

Funded by Durham Library Foundation, the Digging Durham Seed Library packets give the gardener basic planting information.
Alice Sharpe, Durham County Library
One part of Craig LeHoullier's at-home garden.
Craig LeHoullier
The original letter Craig LeHoullier recieved with the seeds for the Cherokee Purple tomato.
Craig LeHoullier
Some Cherokee Purple Tomatoes.
Flickr/Magalie L'Abbé
The home of the Durham County Seed Lending Library.
Alice Sharpe, Durham County Library
Craig LeHoullier shares free plants and their stories with patrons at Durham County's Main Library on May 30.
Alice Sharpe, Durham County Library
A young gardener makes his choices after learning about the history of his plants, making NC Tomato Man Craig LeHoullier happy.
Alice Sharpe, Durham County Library

Seeds play a prominent role in global agriculture and food supply systems. 

In North Carolina, citizens and scientists believe the power of seeds can be revolutionary. Research Triangle Park is becoming a national leader in seed science, punctuated by a recent announcement that Bayer CropScience will continue to expand its plant biotechnology operations in the Triangle.

Seeds are living history, they have to be regrown-NC Tomato Man Craig LeHoullier

 At the same time, passionate supporters of community agriculture are finding ways to revive, preserve, and share seeds to boost our local economy and food system. Durham County Library recently launched a seed-lending program that encourages patrons to plant and preserve seeds and document their stories. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lauren Ohnesorge, Triangle Business Journal reporter; Craig LeHoullier, a seed saver and heirloom expert known as the North Carolina Tomato Man; Ben Filippo, food systems coordinator for the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association; and Alice Sharpe, development officer for the Durham County Library. 

