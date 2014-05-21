For many, the bright lights of Broadway connote a mystical place filled with ornate costumes and incredible talent.

But for one man who has seen all sides of Broadway life, it is a subject matter worth deconstructing. Seth Rudetsky has performed on Broadway, played piano for more than a dozen Broadway shows and serves as a host on On Broadway , a Sirius/XM radio channel. Tonight, Rudetsky brings his acclaimed one-man show "Deconstructing Broadway" to PSI Theatre in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Rudetsky about the inside world of Broadway . Rudetsky's stories are fun. For example, he tells Frank about his obsession with Barb ra Streisand.

"One of the things that I am obsessed with about her i s that she gets away with stuff because she is so brilliant , " he says.

As an example, Rudetsky deconstructs a song from Streisand's second album . He notes that during the s ong, Streisand changes the pronunciation of a word so much that it becomes something else altogether. In the song, Streisand sings th is line:

"Your world just falls apart."

But Streisand pronounces the word "apart" as "apar d . " Apard, of course, is not a word.

"I'm sure they were like, 'Barbra, that's not a word.' And she's like, 'Keep it. Sell it.' That's what I'm obsessed with, no one made her do a take two, because they are all terrified of her," Rudetsky chuckles.