Meet Terri Phoenix

Terri Phoenix (T) grew up always feeling like an outsider. As a young child in a poor, fragmented family, Terri moved around more than ten times before starting high school and was always the "new kid."

But then Terri's isolation got worse when T came out in a small, conservative town in south Georgia with no visible LGBTQ community. Terri ran away from home but survived by connecting with at least one person who accepted T.

Terri is now the director of the LGBTQ Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks to Terri about how being queer and transgender has shaped T's work to help other students and members of the UNC community.