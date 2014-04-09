Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Poet Li-Young Lee Draws Influence From Chinese Classics

When Li-Young Lee's parents received a classical education in China, they memorized dozens of poems. As a child, he heard his parents playfully recite poem after poem to one another. Today Li-Young Lee draws much of his poetic influence from that same classical Chinese poetry. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chicago-based poet Li-Young Lee about his family history and philosophy on poetry. 

Li-Young Lee is giving a reading at North Carolina State University tomorrow at 7:30pm as part of the Owens-Walters Reading Series. 

