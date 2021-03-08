-
Leonard Bernstein is remembered as an exceptionally talented conductor, composer and teacher. His “Young People’s Concerts” television series exposed…
-
-
When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, it's a tragedy. But when writer David Wolman's wife contracted breast cancer, he chose to make the experience…
-
-
Opera comes to life in elaborate performance halls with high-priced seats. But the high-brow setting is not the only place for opera; it also takes place…
-
-
For ten hours each week, 300 children in the Triangle create a cacophony of sound using flutes, violins, cellos and drums. The organization Kidznotes uses…
-
-
When Li-Young Lee's parents received a classical education in China, they memorized dozens of poems. As a child, he heard his parents playfully recite…
-
