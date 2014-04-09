Heartbleed Bug: What It Means For Internet Security

You may not know what OpenSSL does, but odds are you rely on it when you enter your credit card number to make a purchase online. The software provides internet security for companies large and small across the web. A recently discovered bug in the software called Heartbleed could mean massive security breaches by hackers and exposure of private information.

Host Frank Stasio talks with NPR news applications developer Jeremy Bowers about Heartbleed and its effects on users.