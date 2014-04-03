Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Albie Sachs Takes Soft Vengeance

Poster Image for Soft Vengeance: Albie Sachs and the New South Africa

Lawyer and freedom fighter Albie Sachs is one of the lesser-known heroes of South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement. He spent time incarcerated and years in exile before nearly dying from a car bomb. 

He survived and devoted his life to taking "soft vengeance”: an approach that believes that if South Africa achieves democracy, freedom and rule of law, justice will be served.

His story is the subject of the documentary "Soft Vengeance" premiering at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham this Saturday. Host Frank Stasio talks with Albie Sachs and the film’s producer and director Abby Ginzberg. 

Here's the trailer:

Tags

The State of ThingsFull Frame Documentary Film FestivalSouth AfricaApartheid
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio