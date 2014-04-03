Albie Sachs Takes Soft Vengeance

Lawyer and freedom fighter Albie Sachs is one of the lesser-known heroes of South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement. He spent time incarcerated and years in exile before nearly dying from a car bomb.

He survived and devoted his life to taking "soft vengeance”: an approach that believes that if South Africa achieves democracy, freedom and rule of law, justice will be served.

His story is the subject of the documentary "Soft Vengeance" premiering at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham this Saturday. Host Frank Stasio talks with Albie Sachs and the film’s producer and director Abby Ginzberg.