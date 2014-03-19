Sunshine Week Inspires Dialogue About Open Government

This week is Sunshine Week, a time when newsmakers and advocates push for increased transparency in government. North Carolina public records law gives citizens and journalists equal access to information and mandates that all requests be responded to "as promptly as possible."

But some journalists have been struggling to get access to the information they want. Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Raleigh Attorney Mike Tadych; WRAL Reporter Tyler Dukes; and UNC-Chapel Hill Journalism Professor Ryan Thornburg about the state of public records law in North Carolina.