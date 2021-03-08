-
Accountability journalism is sometimes bigger than competition. Seven newsrooms in North Carolina teamed up to keep an eye on those in power.
Days after the North Carolina legislature's passage of a bill that includes a measure to further restrict death investigation records from public access,…
While North Carolinians were sleeping early Friday morning, the General Assembly swiftly passed a bill that would shield death-investigation records from…
WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner doesn't hesitate to confront a subject who he feels is ducking his questions. He has a reputation for being quick to file a…
State agencies in North Carolina agree that emails sent through private accounts are subject to public records law if they have to do with public…
State lawmakers wrapped up a busy week today before the July Fourth holiday.This week, lawmakers finally broke the logjam in budget negotiations, with an…
This week is Sunshine Week, a time when newsmakers and advocates push for increased transparency in government. North Carolina public records law gives…
