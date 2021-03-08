Women's Health

-
Katherine Rowland, author of The Pleasure Gap: American Women and the Unfinished Sexual Revolution, says it's time for women to start having better sex.
In their budget, Republican state lawmakers proposed $2.6 million in funding for crisis pregnancy centers and anti-abortion organizations. This funding…
Researchers have developed a new part for a prosthetic hand: a synthetic skin that can feel pain. The electronic dermis, or “e-dermis,” fits over the…
Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to vote on the American Health Care Act Thursday. The bill would replace the Affordable Care…
The Women’s March on Washington last weekend and sister marches around the world brought the feminist movement into the limelight once again. But 2017…
Novant Health opened a comprehensive pelvic health clinic in Winston-Salem this week. It's one of only a few in the state that offers a wide range of…