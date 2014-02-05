Bringing The World Home To You

Duke Conference Dances Across The African Diaspora

Dancing the African Diaspora: Theories of Black Performance February 7-9 2014 Duke University
African-American Studies at Duke University
/
http://aaas.duke.edu

    

For centuries, countless dances were born out of the disbursement of African people.  Dancing The African Diaspora, a new conference at Duke University, explores dances by people of African descent.

Conference organizer Thomas DeFrantz is a professor of dance and African-American studies at Duke University; and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar is the founder and choreographer of the Urban Bush Women, a Brooklyn-based dance company. Host Frank Stasio talks with DeFrantz and Zollar about keeping the dances of the African diaspora alive across the globe. 
 

The State of ThingsDanceDuke UniversityAfricaAfrican-AmericansHip-Hop Music
