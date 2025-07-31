Bringing The World Home To You

Michael Whatley formally announces run for US Senate

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:34 PM EDT
Michael Whatley addresses crowd at Loray Mill in Gastonia
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Michael Whatley addresses crowd at Loray Mill in Gastonia

The race for US Senate is over a year away, but competition for North Carolina's open seat appears set, with front-running candidates from both major parties making announcements this week.

on Thursday Blowing Rock native Michael Whatley announced his candidacy for the open U.S. Senate seat at Loray Mill in Gastonia. Whatley has already received a key endorsement from President Trump, positioning him as the leading Republican candidate in next November’s race.

The field shifted following current Senator Thom Tillis’ decision not to seek re-election. On the Democratic side former, Governor Roy Cooper declared his candidacy this week. During his campaign kickoff, Whatley said the economy is a top priority.

"In order to rebuild our economy, I will fight for policies that will create more jobs and higher wages, lower gasoline and grocery prices and lower taxes for every family," Whatley said.

Whatley serves as chairman of the Republican National Committee and has become a key Trump ally. He’s never run for office before.

North Carolina is positioned to be one of the most competitive — and expensive — Senate races of 2026.
