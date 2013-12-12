Bringing The World Home To You

A Lifelong Friendship Of Civil Rights Activist And Ku Klux Klan Member

Derrick Ivey (Left) as C.P. Ellis and Lakeisha Coffery (Right) as Ann Atwater
manbitesdogtheater.org
/
Manbites Dog Theater

    

  In 1971, civil rights activist, Ann Atwater, and ku klux klan grand exalted cyclops, C.P. Ellis chaired a community meeting to handle violence in the recently desegregated Durham school system. And those meetings started a unexpected lifelong friendship between the two. A play by Mark St. Germain retells the story of this unlikely friendship in the play, Best of Enemies

Director Joseph Megel is an artist-in-residence in performance studies and media production at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Megel and actors Lakeisha Coffey, Derrick Ivey and Thaddaeus Edwards about the Manbites Dog performance. 

Best of Enemies will be at Manbites Dog until December 21st. Tickets are going fast. 

http://vimeo.com/80217274

Preview of Best of Enemies at Manbites Dog Theater

RaceDurhamManbites Dog TheatreTheaterKu Klux KlanCivil RightsDesegregation
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
