A Lifelong Friendship Of Civil Rights Activist And Ku Klux Klan Member

In 1971, civil rights activist, Ann Atwater, and ku klux klan grand exalted cyclops, C.P. Ellis chaired a community meeting to handle violence in the recently desegregated Durham school system. And those meetings started a unexpected lifelong friendship between the two. A play by Mark St. Germain retells the story of this unlikely friendship in the play, Best of Enemies .

Director Joseph Megel is an artist-in-residence in performance studies and media production at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Megel and actors Lakeisha Coffey, Derrick Ivey and Thaddaeus Edwards about the Manbites Dog performance.

Best of Enemies will be at Manbites Dog until December 21st. Tickets are going fast.

http://vimeo.com/80217274

Preview of Best of Enemies at Manbites Dog Theater