-
Most people think of white supremacy and racialized hate groups as being organized around beliefs. But author Kelly Baker points to their important use of…
-
Most people think of white supremacy and racialized hate groups as being organized around beliefs. But author Kelly Baker points to their important use of…
-
Durham Civil Rights activist Ann Atwater – best known for the relationship she forged with her biggest enemy, a member of the Ku Klux Klan – has died. She…
-
Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill voted 10-3 this morning to drop the name from Saunders Hall.The building was named in 1920 for Confederate Colonel and UNC…
-
Author Sharon Draper has been writing award-winning young adult fiction for years. Her stories deal with issues like race, poverty and abuse, but Draper…
-
Author Sharon Draper has been writing award-winning young adult fiction for years. Her stories deal with issues like race, poverty and abuse, but Draper…
-
At one time North Carolina had more Ku Klux Klan members than all other the states combined, even though the state was seen as more racial progressive…
-
On April 13, 2014, former KKK member Frazier Glenn Cross pulled into a Jewish Community Center and ambushed a grandfather and grandson, killing both. He…
-
The pictures capture a day that many in Chapel Hill, NC would like to forget. White-hooded figures marching carefree down Franklin Street. It was the day…
-
A new film debuts on UNC-TV tonight, Thursday January 9th. "The Editor and The Dragon: Horace Carter Fights The Klan" tells the inside story of a man of…