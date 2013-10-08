Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Triad Update

Jeff Tiberii
/

  

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently voted to tentatively allow permit holders to carry concealed handguns in Tanglewood Park.

Some citizens are concerned about the changes because Tanglewood is the county’s only park that allows consumption of alcohol. Also, voters head to their local polls for Election Day. Host Frank Stasio is joined by WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to discuss handgun permits, elections in the Triad and other new developments in the area.

The State of ThingsTriadGun ControlElection DayForsyth County
