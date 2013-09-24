More DHHS Controversy And Berger Opts Out of Senate Race

Controversy continues at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services with the Medicaid director resigning after only eight months on the job.

Her recruitment had been called one of the signature achievements of department secretary Aldona Wos’ tenure. And in other political news, Republican State Senator Phil Berger announced he will not run against incumbent United States Senator Kay Hagan. Host Frank Stasio talks to News & Observer reporters Joe Neff and John Frank about the latest developments.