Superchunk: One Band, Two Decades, Ten Albums

After 24 years together, the Chapel Hill indie-rock group Superchunk is releasing their 10th studio album, I Hate Music.

Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur about the quirky album title and the band’s evolution. They will also perform acoustic versions of their latest songs.

Superchunk performs next Saturday (August 24) at Cat’s Cradle. The show starts at 9 pm.

You can listen a single from their album here:

http://youtu.be/zk2MnAz7lcM