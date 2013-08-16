Bringing The World Home To You

Superchunk: One Band, Two Decades, Ten Albums

The album cover for Superchunk's latest alum,'I Hate Music.'
mergerecords.com
/

After 24 years together, the Chapel Hill indie-rock group Superchunk is releasing their 10th studio album, I Hate Music.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur about the quirky album title and the band’s evolution. They will also perform  acoustic versions of their latest songs.

Superchunk performs next Saturday (August 24) at Cat’s Cradle. The show starts at 9 pm.

You can listen a single from their album here:

http://youtu.be/zk2MnAz7lcM

Chapel HillMerge RecordsDurham
Adija Manley
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
